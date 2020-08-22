The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NHL Condemns Announcer After His Disparaging Comment About Women

Mike Milbury at an NHL game.PITTSBURGH - MAY 04: TV commentator Mike Milbury works between the benches in the game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New York Rangers during game five of the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2008 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on May 4, 2008 at the Mellon Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Penguins defeated the Rangers 3-2 in overtime to win the series 4 games to 1. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

NBC Sports hockey analyst Mike Milbury has been officially “condemned” by the NHL after a disparaging comment he made about women earlier this week during a broadcast of the Islanders vs. Capitals playoff game.

Milbury, speaking about the NHL’s bubble during the playoffs, joked that there aren’t any women on-hand to “disrupt” their concentration in a back-and-forth with Brian Boucher. Footage of the insulting remark quickly made the rounds on social media.

The league’s statement called Milbury’s choice of words “insensitive and insulting”. It added that Milbury’s comments don’t reflect the league’s values.

Friday night, the Washington Post reported that Milbury had been pulled from Friday night’s broadcast. His job status moving forward is unclear at the moment.

Milbury apologized in a statement via NBA Sports: “I sincerely apologize for making the comment. It was not my intention to disrespect anyone. I was trying to be irreverent and took it a step too far. It was a regrettable mistake that I take seriously.”

As ESPN notes, this isn’t the first time Milbury has made negative comments about women. We’ll see if NBC Sports decides to reinstate Milbury at any point during the postseason as a result.


About Matt Lombardi

Matt is a Co-Founder at The Spun. He can be reached at [email protected]