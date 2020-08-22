NHL Condemns Announcer After His Disparaging Comment About Women

NBC Sports hockey analyst Mike Milbury has been officially “condemned” by the NHL after a disparaging comment he made about women earlier this week during a broadcast of the Islanders vs. Capitals playoff game.

Milbury, speaking about the NHL’s bubble during the playoffs, joked that there aren’t any women on-hand to “disrupt” their concentration in a back-and-forth with Brian Boucher. Footage of the insulting remark quickly made the rounds on social media.

The league’s statement called Milbury’s choice of words “insensitive and insulting”. It added that Milbury’s comments don’t reflect the league’s values.

A statement from the National Hockey League. pic.twitter.com/YCOTcoaK5l — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) August 21, 2020

Friday night, the Washington Post reported that Milbury had been pulled from Friday night’s broadcast. His job status moving forward is unclear at the moment.

Milbury apologized in a statement via NBA Sports: “I sincerely apologize for making the comment. It was not my intention to disrespect anyone. I was trying to be irreverent and took it a step too far. It was a regrettable mistake that I take seriously.”

NBC Sports says, “We’re disappointed about Mike’s insensitive comment and have addressed it with him.” Mike Milbury’s apology: https://t.co/zPYRomkHeh pic.twitter.com/vYHlcUn7Fl — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) August 21, 2020

As ESPN notes, this isn’t the first time Milbury has made negative comments about women. We’ll see if NBC Sports decides to reinstate Milbury at any point during the postseason as a result.