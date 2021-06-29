Hockey Fans Disappointed By ESPN Announcer List Absence

Earlier this year, the NHL struck a TV deal with ESPN that’ll last through the 2027-28 season. After months of speculation, the Worldwide Leader in Sports finally revealed which announcers will be featured on the network for the 2021-22 season.

Sean McDonough, Steve Levy, Leah Hextall, John Buccigross and Bib Wischusen will serve as play-by-play announcers for the network. NHL legend Mark Messier will be one of the top analysts for ESPN this fall alongside Barry Melrose, Chris Chelios, Ray Ferraro, Brian Boucher, Cassie Campbell-Pascall and several others.

Jimmy Pitaro, the chairman of ESPN and Sports Content, announced in a statement that he’s very excited about the network’s future NHL coverage.

“This new and groundbreaking lineup will bring the NHL to an expanding legion of passionate fans,”Pitaro said, via ESPN Press Room. “We set out to put together a roster that would excite, engage and educate the entire range of fans – from diehard to casual – while inspiring the next generation. With this lineup, we believe we have done just that. We could not be more excited to welcome this talented and diverse group to the ESPN hockey family.”

Although hockey fans are satisfied with the new ESPN deal, they’re disappointed that Gary Thorne was not included on the network’s NHL roster.

Thorne, 73, has been calling hockey games since 1977. He called NHL games for ESPN from 1992-2004 and became a fan favorite in the sports world. Unfortunately, he’s not returning for the 2021-22 season.

I wish Gary Thorne was in the mix but there’s some big names on this list. https://t.co/UEJ4uopWO8 — Chief (@BarstoolChief) June 29, 2021

WHERE IS GARY THORNE pic.twitter.com/3GjT63jMC0 — Bring Hockey Back (@BringHockeyBack) June 29, 2021

ESPN loaded up on analysts and then they do this? Bring me Gary Thorne damnit https://t.co/CQacuqxFvU pic.twitter.com/WeTyYu3TC4 — Petrov McGuire (@McguirePetrov) June 29, 2021

ESPN could always make a few tweaks to its NHL coverage in the future, but for now Thorne is not part of the picture.

Hockey fans, are you content with ESPN’s announcing team for the 2021-22 NHL season?