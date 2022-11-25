NHL Game Postponed After Water Main Break Floods Arena

NASHVILLE, TN - MAY 27: Nashville Predators fans arrive for Game Six of the First Round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Carolina Hurricanes at Bridgestone Arena on May 27, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images) John Russell/Getty Images

With 20 points on the season, the Nashville Predators are right in the thick of the race for the top spot in the NHL's Western Conference 20 games into the season. Unfortunately, now they're dealing with a major water main issue that could put their next few home games at risk.

On Friday, the National Hockey League announced that today's game between the Predators and the Colorado Avalanche is being postponed. Per the official statement, a water main break near Bridgestone Arena has "significantly impacted the event level of the arena."

The Predators are also slated to host the Columbus Blue Jackets tomorrow and the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday. A decision on tomorrow's Predators-Blue Jackets game is still being discussed internally.

The Predators have had no trouble filling up their arena this season, filling it to max capacity in all 11 of their home games thus far. No doubt the phone lines will be busy as they try to clean up the mess from the water main breaking.

The Nashville Predators are 9-9-2 but have gone 4-1-1 in their last six games. After taking just seven points from their first 10 games, they finally seem to have found their footing.

Hopefully this postponement doesn't hinder the momentum they've built this month.