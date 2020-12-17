With the 2020-21 NHL season about to begin very soon, Washington Capitals goalie Henrik Lundqvist had an important announcement to share on his social media accounts this Thursday.

Lundqvist announced that he will not play this upcoming season because of a heart condition. He shared a heartfelt message to his fans, tweeting “Some tough news I need to share with you all.”

In his statement to the public, Lundqvist revealed that his heart condition was discovered after many weeks of testing.

“It breaks my heart (literally) to share this news: I will not be joining the Capitals this upcoming season,” Lundqvist said in a statement. “After many weeks of tests and conversations with specialists around the country, it’s been determined that a heart condition will prevent me from taking the ice. Together, we have decided that the risk of playing before remedying my condition is too high, so I will spend the coming months figuring out the best course of action.”

Some tough news I need to share with you all.. pic.twitter.com/y7ZtAoo39Q — Henrik Lundqvist (@hlundqvist35) December 17, 2020

Henrik Lundqvist signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal with the Capitals back in October. Unfortunately he won’t get the chance to play for the franchise this upcoming season.

Over the course of his NHL career, Lundqvist has been regarded as one of the best goalies in the game. He’s no longer performing at an elite level, but his veteran leadership would’ve provided a boost to the Capitals.

Hopefully this heart condition for Lundqvist gets taken care of in the coming months. We’d all love to see him back on the ice for one last run at the Stanley Cup.

