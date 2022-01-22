On Saturday morning, the hockey world woke up to sad news that an NHL legend and Hall of Famer passed away.

Clark Gillies, a longtime star for the New York Islanders passed away this weekend, according to a statement from the team. He was 67 years old.

“The entire Islanders community is devastated by the loss of Clark Gillies,” Islanders President and General Manager Lou Lamoriello said. “He epitomized what it means to be a New York Islander.”

“The pride he felt wearing the Islanders sweater on the ice was evident by his willingness to do anything to win. Off the ice, he was just as big of a presence, always taking the time to give back to the local community. The New York Islanders have four Stanley Cups because of the sacrifices he and the members of those dynasty teams made for the franchise. On behalf of the entire organization, we send our deepest condolences to the entire Gillies family.”

The New York Islanders are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of legendary power-forward and Hockey Hall of Fame member Clark Gillies.https://t.co/wKISWA6L2b — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) January 22, 2022

The Islanders selected Gillies with the No. 4 overall pick in the 1974 NHL Entry Draft. He returned handsomely on that investment – and then some.

During the course of his career with the Islanders, he helped the team win four Stanley Cups.

He finished fourth on the franchise list in goals (304) and points (663), and fifth in assists (359). He played some of his best hockey in the playoffs where he had 47 goals and 46 assists in 159 playoff games.

Our thoughts are with the Gillies family.