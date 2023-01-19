NHL Head Coach Ripped For His Pride Night Comments

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 20: Head Coach of the Philadelphia Flyers John Tortorella speaks during a press conference after his team defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2 at the Wells Fargo Center on December 20, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images) Len Redkoles/Getty Images

Earlier this week, Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov made a decision that had the sports world talking.

He did not take part in the pregame skate because he refused to wear the team's LGBTQ+ Pride Night warmup jersey. The Russian national cited his religious beliefs as the reason for not taking part.

Head coach John Tortorella stood by his player and the decision to play him afterward.

"With Provy, he's being true to himself and to his religion," the first-year Flyers coach said. "This has to do with his belief and his religion. It's one thing I respect about Provy: He's always true to himself. That's where we're at with that."

There was a very mixed reaction to his comments.

"remember when John Tortorella said that if a player of his sat for the national anthem to protest racial inequality he’d bench them for the entire game? something that just came to mind for no particular reason," one writer exclaimed.

"John Tortorella once said he would bench any player who didn’t stand for the US anthem. So what have we learned here," another fan said.

Others think Tortorella did nothing wrong.

"Good for Torts for understanding both sides and good for Provy in understanding his rights and religion…neither person did anything wrong so let it be…" a fan said.

Where do you stand?