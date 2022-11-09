NHL Player Hospitalized After Being Cut By Skate

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 8: The skate of Pat Maroon #14 of the Tampa Bay Lightning cuts the arm of Evander Kane #91 of the Edmonton Oilers during the second period at Amalie Arena on November 8, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images) Mark LoMoglio/Getty Images

One NHL player was involved in a very scary situation on Tuesday night.

Evander Kane, who plays for the Edmonton Oilers, got his wrist cut by Tampa Bay Lightning forward Patrick Maroon during the game. He had to leave the game and be transported to a local hospital.

Here's a replay:

After Kane was hospitalized, he put out a statement and confirmed that he is recovering and that he will be back on the ice soon.

"Thank you all for the kind wishes and prayers from over the past several hours. Obviously last night was an extremely scary moment for me and I'm still in a little bit of shock. I would like to thank the entire training staff of the Edmonton Oilers and Tampa Bay Lightning, along with all the doctors and paramedics who rushed to help treat and repair my injury."

"Without all of you, I know things would've been much worse and I'm sincerely grateful. I won't be back next game, but I will be back and I look forward to being back on the ice playing the game I love alongside my teammates in front of our great fans," the statement read.

Kane currently has five goals and 13 points in 14 games this season.

We wish him a speedy recovery from that injury.