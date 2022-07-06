NHL Prospect Reportedly Sent To Remote Russian Military Base

A top NHL goaltending prospect has reportedly been sent to a military base in Russia.

Philadelphia Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov was picked up by law enforcement last week after planning to move to the United States and it's unknown when or if he'll be allowed to travel there.

This is a big deal for multiple reasons. For one, it's unknown if players in Russia right now will be able to join the NHL next season as the war against Ukraine continues.

Two, the NHL Draft starts on Thursday night and this could impact teams drafting Russian players if this is going to be the norm.

Fedotov is expected to be in contention to backup starter Carter Hart next season if he's allowed to come to the U.S.

He also led the Russian Olympic team to a silver medal at the Olympics in February and led CSKA Moscow to the Gagarin Cup in the KHL.

Stay tuned for more updates on this developing situation.