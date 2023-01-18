NHL Responds To Player Skipping Pride Night Festivities

OTTAWA - APRIL 24: A general view of the arena after rally towels have been laid on every seat prior to the matchup between the Ottawa Senators and the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2010 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Place on April 24, 2010 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Andre Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images)

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov is in a lot of hot water right now.

Provorov decided to skip Tuesday night's pregame warmups that featured Pride Night jerseys, citing his religious beliefs.

After Provorov made that statement, the NHL released a statement of its own and backed Provorov's decision.

"Hockey is for Everyone is the umbrella initiative under which the League encourages Clubs to celebrate the diversity that exists in their respective markets, and to work to achieve more welcoming and inclusive environments for all fans. Clubs decide whom to celebrate, when, and how — with League counsel and support. Players are free to decide which initiatives to support, and we continue to encourage their voices and perspectives on social and cultural issues," the statement read.

Provorov has not and will likely not be disciplined by the Flyers for his decision.

Head coach John Tortorella spoke after the game and said that Provorov was "being true to himself" when he was asked about the situation.

Provorov led the Flyers' defensemen in ice time with 22:45 in all situations.