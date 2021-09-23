NHL Star Player Has Been Stripped Of His Captaincy

For the past few months, the Buffalo Sabres have been trying to get on the same page with 24-year-old star Jack Eichel. Judging by the team’s latest announcement, Eichel’s relationship with the Sabres remains in limbo.

On Thursday morning, Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams announced that Eichel has been stripped of his captaincy.

“I spoke to Jack two days ago, I spoke to the team yesterday and addressed this, Jack Eichel is no longer the captain of the Buffalo Sabres,” Adams said. “From our perspective, the captain is your heartbeat of your team, and we are in a situation where we felt we needed to make that decision.”

Eichel has been a captain for Buffalo since 2018. This decision by the team indicates that Eichel will not be playing a major role in the locker room this upcoming season.

— Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) September 23, 2021

The main reason why Eichel is at odds with the Sabres is because the two sides can’t agree on a recovery plan for his neck injury.

Eichel has been out since March due to a herniated disk in his neck. He’s expected to be placed on injured reserve to start the 2021-22 season.

Let’s also not forget Eichel has already requested a trade out of Buffalo. It’s tough to see a trade happening anytime soon, however, due to his hefty contract and injury history.

Eichel, who signed an eight-year, $80 million contract before the 2017-18 season, still has five years remaining on his deal.