NHL Star Played In Stanley Cup With Brutal Injury

Hockey is one of the toughest sports in the world. Don’t believe us? NHL star and fan-favorite Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning played in the Stanley Cup Final with a pretty serious injury.

Lightning GM Julien BriseBois revealed on Tuesday that Kucherov suffered a non-displaced rib fracture in Game 6 of the conference final against the New York Islanders. In most sports, players would sit out at least a few games with such an injury, but not Kucherov. The Lightning star suited up in a flak jacket in the Stanley Cup Final, helping Tampa Bay get past the Canadiens in five games.

“He played with a flak jacket from that point on, and also had a nerve block injection the day before every game,” BriseBois said, via ESPN. “It makes his performance during these playoffs both before the injury and post broken rib all the more impressive.”

Kucherov not only dominated the postseason (eight goals, 24 assists), he did so, in part, with a pretty serious injury. Talk about toughness.

“He’s a tough hockey player, he’s an incredible hockey player,” BriseBois continued. “There isn’t a more determined player out there than Nikita Kucherov.”

The Lightning have helped turn Tampa Bay into a championship city. They’ve now won two straight Stanley Cup Finals. The Buccaneers chipped in with a championship of their own earlier this season.

The Lightning should be right back in the Stanley Cup mix next season, especially with Kucherov leading the way.