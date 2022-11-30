NHL Team Announces Star Player Suffered Stroke This Week

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 16: A stick and puck as photographed during the game between the New York Rangers and the Philadelphia Flyers at Madison Square Garden on January 16, 2018 in New York City. The Rangers defeated the Flyers 5-1. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh Penguins star defenseman Kris Letang suffered a stroke on Monday, the team announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Letang, who just recently signed a six-year deal with the Penguins, will be out indefinitely as he continues to undergo a series of tests over the next week.

This isn't the first time that Letang has suffered a stroke. He suffered one during the 2014 season, which revealed that he was born with a hole in his heart.

“I am fortunate to know my body well enough to recognize when something isn’t right. While it is difficult to navigate this issue publicly, I am hopeful it can raise awareness. It is important for me that my teammates, family, and the fans know that I am okay," Letang said in a statement. "I am optimistic that I will be back on the ice soon."

Penguins general manager Ron Hextall then confirmed that his stroke was "much less severe" than the one he suffered eight years ago.

Letang is one of the best defensemen in the NHL and is also one of the defensemen in the history of the Penguins franchise. He's helped the franchise win three Stanley Cups and has compiled 145 goals and 662 points throughout his career.

We wish Letang the best as he recovers from this scary situation.