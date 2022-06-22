NHL Team Fires Head Coach After Best Regular Season In Franchise History

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 16: A stick and puck as photographed during the game between the New York Rangers and the Philadelphia Flyers at Madison Square Garden on January 16, 2018 in New York City. The Rangers defeated the Flyers 5-1. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Florida Panthers are making a very bold move behind the bench heading into next season.

Per TSN's Darren Dreger, the Panthers are hiring Paul Maurice to be their head coach. He'll be taking the place of Andrew Brunette.

This is a stunning decision, especially after Brunette was a finalist for the Jack Adams award (NHL Coach of the Year). Brunette took over the team after Joel Quenneville resigned and led them to a 58-18-6 record.

The Panthers finished with 122 points, which was good enough to win the President's Trophy. This was their best regular season in franchise history.

Brunette also led the Panthers to their first playoff series victory since 1996. They took down the Washington Capitals in six games before bowing out to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second round.

It's obvious that their management wasn't happy with how things ended, but this was still only his first year on the job.

Maurice will now be taking over the team after he coached the Winnipeg Jets for eight seasons.