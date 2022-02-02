NHL World Reacts To Disappointing Alex Ovechkin News

Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin will miss tonight’s matchup against the Edmonton Oilers due to the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols, the team announced on Wednesday.

And because Ovechkin tested positive for the virus, he will also miss this weekend’s NHL All-Star Game.

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin is unavailable tonight versus the Edmonton Oilers due to the NHL COVID-19 protocol. Based on a positive test result, Ovechkin will not participate in the 2022 NHL All-Star Game in Las Vegas. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) February 2, 2022

Fans from around the league understandably upset by this news.

“No one speak to me i am not okay,” one fan wrote.

“NO. PLEASE NO. WHAT IS THIS,” another added.

Ovechkin has been selected for the All-Star Game in each of his 17 seasons since joining the NHL in 2005. But on four different occasions, the Washington superstar dropped out of the event for a variety of reasons. This will be his third straight season of not participating in the event.

Because of this, many fans are jokingly questioning the validity of Ovechkin’s positive test.

“Ovi the first athlete to fake a test in the other way so he could get out of the All Star Game. Brilliant. My GOAT,” one fan wrote.

“Ovi will do literally anything to get out of playing in the All-Star Game lol,” another added.

In now his 17th season with the Capitals, Ovechkin leads the team in points (58) and goals (29). The 36 year old also leads the NHL in shots with 213 through 46 games played.

The NHL All-Star game will take place in Las Vegas on Saturday.