NHL World Reacts To Historic General Manager Hire

The San Jose Sharks are about to make a historic hire for their general manager role.

Per Kevin Weekes, the expectation is that Mike Grier is going to be named the Sharks' general manager on Tuesday afternoon. He will become the first black GM in NHL history.

He used to play for the Sharks during his career (2006-09) and racked up 35 goals and 78 points in 221 games with them.

This is the second Grier brother to be a GM in sports. Mike's older brother Chris is currently the general manager of the Miami Dolphins.

NHL fans/media are stoked that Grier is getting this opportunity.

Grier already has a lot of front office NHL experience.

He was a pro scout for the Chicago Blackhawks from 2014-18 before taking a job with the New Jersey Devils as an assistant. He was then a New York Rangers Hockey Ops advisor this past season.

A press conference to officially announce the hire will be held at 2 p.m. ET.