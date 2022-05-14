NHL World Reacts To Insane Game 7 Ending

PITTSBURGH - MAY 04: The NHL logo behind the net during the game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New York Rangers prior to game five of the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2008 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on May 4, 2008 at the Mellon Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The first-round series between the Carolina Hurricanes and Boston Bruins came to a close with a nail-biting finish on Saturday evening.

After trailing 3-1 for the entirety of the third period, the Bruins scored a goal with less than 30 seconds remaining in the Game 7 contest.

Boston then won the face off and released a flurry of shots around the opposing goal. Ultimately though, the Canes were able to clear the puck and advance to the next round with a 3-2 final score.

The NHL world took to Twitter to react to this wild finish.

"Wow what a finish between the Bruins and Hurricanes. Game 7 weekend off to a strong start!" one fan wrote.

"What a final 20 seconds. Madness," another said.

"What a finish in Carolina, Boston had 2-3 good looks in the last 15 seconds to tie the game," another added.

The Hurricanes will face off against the winner of tomorrow's Game 7 matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers. That game will begin at 7 p.m. ET in Madison Square Garden.