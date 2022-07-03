NHL World Reacts To Sunday's Big Lightning Trade

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 09: The Tampa Bay Lightning celebrate defeating the New York Rangers 3-1 in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on June 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Lightning have done it again. They have successfully wiggled their way out of cap trouble after trading defenseman Ryan McDonagh to the Nashville Predators.

The move was announced on Sunday afternoon via the team's Twitter account. In return, the Bolts got defenseman Philippe Myers and forward Grant Mismash.

McDonagh was rumored to be on the trade block for the last few days. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman was first with the report that the Lightning were looking to deal him.

There was no salary retained in this deal, which means that the Bolts are free of McDonagh's $6.8 million salary. They also may buy out Myers in the next few days, which would give them $7.3 million in cap space.

A good chunk of that space could go to star forward Ondrej Palat, who's set to be a free agent on Jul. 13.

NHL fans aren't surprised that the Lightning were able to make this trade.

As the saying goes, teams are always willing to help out other teams with their cap problems.