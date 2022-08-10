NHL World Reacts To The Death Of Legendary Fan

EDMONTON, ALBERTA - JUNE 04: A general view is seen before the Edmonton Oilers take on the Colorado Avalanche in the first period in Game Three of the Western Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on June 04, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Photo by Derek Leung/Getty Images) Derek Leung/Getty Images

On Wednesday afternoon, Mike Stelter, the father of Edmonton Oilers superfan Ben Stelter, announced the young fan passed away.

"The world lost the most special boy and an absolute hero last night” Stelter tweeted. “Ben, you were the best son we could ever hope for and you were my best bud ever. Your sisters were so lucky to have you as such a sweet brother. You fought so long and hard and beat so many odds."

Two months before his fifth birthday, Stelter was diagnosed with glioblastoma – a form of brain cancer. After hearing his story, the Oilers welcomed him into the locker room and he quickly became a motivation for the team.

Following his passing, thousands flocked to social media with messages of support for his family. The Calgary Flames released a tribute message for Ben.

"Our deepest condolences go out to Ben's family and friends. Ben was an incredible source of inspiration to everyone who knew him and his story, epitomizing courage, kindness, and bravery. Rest in peace Ben," the message read.

The Oilers have been posting a series of video showing Ben interacting with the team during the postseason.

Ben became such a special part of the Oilers team that he even took part in post-game press conferences.

Rest in peace, Ben.