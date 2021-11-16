The Spun

NHL World Reacts To The Penguins Ownership News

Sidney Crosby on the ice for the Pittsburgh Penguins.DETROIT, MICHIGAN - APRIL 02: Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins prepares for a face off while playing the Detroit Red Wings during the first period at Little Caesars Arena on April 02, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

A bombshell report has surfaced in the NHL world on Tuesday and it involves the Pittsburgh Penguins.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the Penguins are in talks to have the team sold to the Fenway Sports Group. They currently own the Boston Red Sox and the Liverpool soccer team in the English Premier League.

Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle have owned the Penguins since 1999 and have overseen the franchise win three Stanley Cups during that time. The Penguins also own the NHL’s longest current active playoff streak at 15 straight years.

Lemieux and Burkle bought the team when the value was severely low on them (they were in bankruptcy) and the sale could potentially eclipse $850M if it goes through.

After this report came out, the hockey world had a lot of reactions and most of them would be on the “surprise” side, but also some who are thankful for what Lemieux and Burkle did for the team.

If the sale gets completed, it could be announced by the end of the week, per the article.

The Penguins are currently 5-5-4 and seventh in the Metropolitan Division.

