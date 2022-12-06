Nia Long Reportedly Makes Decision On Ime Udoka Relationship

BOSTON, MA - MAY 23: Actress, Nia Long attends Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals on May 23, 2022 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images) Brian Babineau/Getty Images

Nia Long and Ime Udoka are now longer together after a 13-year relationship.

The couple have called it quits due to Udoka's well-documented affair with a Boston Celtics employee, per TMZ.

Long called the public scandal "devastating" and it appears Udoka's infidelity was too much to overcome.

Despite their public fallout, Udoka and Long will continue co-parenting their 11-year-old son, Kez.

A few months back, the Celtics suspended Udoka for the entire 2022-23 season for violating team policy. During his first season as head coach in Boston, the 45-year-old leader reportedly had an inappropriate relationship with a female subordinate.

Udoka and Long had been engaged since 2015, but never married.