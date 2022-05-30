Nia Long Was Trending After Game 7 On Sunday Night

BOSTON, MA - MAY 23: Actress, Nia Long attends Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals on May 23, 2022 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images) Brian Babineau/Getty Images

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has led the team to the NBA Finals in his first year at the helm. So why was actress Nia Long trending after the final buzzer?

Taking to Twitter last night, Long posted a video of herself dancing in celebration of the Celtics' incredible accomplishment. Her 1.1 million followers have viewed the video over 800,000 times and given it over 26,000 likes in 12 hours.

As it happens, Udoka and Long have been in a relationship for over a decade. Their son, Kez Sunday Udoka, was born in 2011. But despite their long-term relationship, the couple are not expected to be married anytime soon.

Celtics fans appreciated how much the actress shares their pride in the team. Some are only learning for the first time today that Long and Udoka are together:

If Ime Udoka can lead the Boston Celtics to an upset win over the Golden State Warriors and win the NBA title, he will be the first coach in franchise history to do so in his first year as a head coach.

Now THAT would be something worth dancing and partying about.

No doubt we'll see a lot more of Nia Long as the NBA Finals get underway.

Buckle up. These NBA Finals are going to be a lot more fun than we may have expected just a few days ago.