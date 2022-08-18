Nick Bosa Dominated At Practice: NFL World Reacts

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after a sack against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Star pass rusher Nick Bosa is apparently looking dominant ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

The San Francisco 49ers defensive end logged two sacks and a tackle for loss during today's joint practice with the Minnesota Vikings.

Take a look at his practice highlights here:

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to Bosa's dominant preseason play.

"That OL gettin ate up," one fan wrote.

"Lol crazy how you have to double bosa... NO exceptions, otherwise he is lighting up your offense," another added.

"DPOY and Super Bowl MVP," another projected.

This is Bosa's first offseason without an injury to deal with in quite some time.

The Pro-Bowl pass rusher missed most of the 2020 season after suffering a torn ACL in Week 2. In a comeback year, he was able to play in each of the 49ers' 20 contests leading up to the NFC Championship game.

He finished the year with 15.5 regular-season sacks and a league-leading 21 tackles for loss.

With another offseason of recovery under his belt, Bosa could enjoy even better defensive numbers this coming season.