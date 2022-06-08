Nick Bosa Has Scary Admission: NFL World Reacts

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after a sack against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Coming off a career-best year in 2021, 49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa is ready to do it all over again this coming season.

During a press conference on Wednesday, the two-time Pro Bowler said he's in better shape than he was last year.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this statement from one of the league's top pass rushers.

"He said the exact same thing last year. Lol keep getting better Bosa!! this d-line gonna always wreck!" one fan wrote.

"He’s gonna be a wrecking ball. Lord help opposing offensive lineman/QB’s if we get someone who can rush the passer on the opposite side of Nick," another added.

After missing all but two games in the 2020 season with a torn ACL, Bosa returned with an excellent campaign in 2021. Through a full 17-game schedule, the 24-year-old defensive end logged 15.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and a league-leading 21 tackles for loss.

Bosa is heading into the final season of his original four-year rookie contract with the Niners, but the team has already picked up his fully-guaranteed, fifth-year option worth $17.859 million.

The former Defensive Rookie of the Year is no doubt in line for a massive contract extension, but he's not worried about that right now.

“I don’t know. I’ve just been focusing on getting better. I’ll let my agent worry about that,” Bosa said, per 49ersWebzone.com.

Bosa and the Niners will kickoff their 2022 season with a matchup against the Chicago Bears in Week 1.