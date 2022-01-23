The Spun

Nick Bosa Makes His Opinion On Jimmy Garoppolo Very Clear

Many have wondered if Jimmy Garoppolo is the right man to lead the San Francisco 49ers at the quarterback position.

After all, the 49ers drafted quarterback Trey Lance near the top of the 2021 NFL Draft. Several fans have been calling for Lance to take over.

While that could still happen next season, this is Jimmy Garoppolo’s team for now. And that team is heading to the NFC Championship Game.

49ers star Nick Bosa made his opinion on Jimmy G. extremely clear following Saturday night’s upset win in Green Bay.

“Honestly I’m impressed with his demeanor as a leader. A lot of people give him crap for whatever but he’s as cool and collected as as a quarterback that I’ve ever had and he is the perfect guy to lead us to where we need to go,” Nick Bosa said.

The 49ers are off to the NFC Championship Game, where they will face either the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or the Green Bay Packers.

Aaron Rodgers, meanwhile, is heading home early.

