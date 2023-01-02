Nick Bosa Names Best Running Back He's Ever Played Against

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 11: Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers in action against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 11, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

One running back has earned the ultimate respect of 49ers star pass rusher Nick Bosa.

After the Niners and Raiders slugged it out in Sunday's 37-34 inter-conference battle, Bosa had high praise for Vegas' Josh Jacobs.

“Best running back I've played against in my career," Bosa said of Jacobs, via The Athletic's Marcus Thompson. "That dude's a beast.”

Jacobs put forth a solid effort in the Raiders' losing effort. Carrying the ball 17 times for 69 yards and a score, while also adding four catches and 26 yards in the passing game.

The former first-round pick out of Alabama has been going crazy all year though, leading the league in rushing after a somewhat disappointing 2021.

If we were to turn back the clock to the 16-game schedule, Jacobs would finish with an incredible 1,608 yards and 12 touchdowns on five yards per carry. But he'll likely have the chance to improve those totals even further Week 18 against the Chiefs.