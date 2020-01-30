NFL Announces Its 2019 Pepsi Rookie Of The Year Award Winner

The National Football League announced this morning the recipient of the 2019 Pepsi Rookie of the Year award winner.

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa is the winner.

Bosa, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, has been named the 2019 Rookie of the Year.

The former Ohio State Buckeyes standout had a dominant year for the Super Bowl-bound 49ers. Bosa totaled 47 tackles, nine sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and one interception.

49ers DE Nick Bosa has been named the 2019 Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year after posting 47 tackles, 9 sacks, 1 FF, 2 FR and 1 INT this season. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 30, 2020

Bosa is the younger brother of Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa, who was named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2016.

The 49ers rookie has a chance to add another big accolade to his resume on Sunday, when San Francisco takes on Kansas City in the Super Bowl.

The 49ers and the Chiefs are set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.

The game will be on FOX.