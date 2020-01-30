The Spun

NFL Announces Its 2019 Pepsi Rookie Of The Year Award Winner

Aaron Rodgers rolls out for a pass against the 49ers.SANTA CLARA, CA - NOVEMBER 24: Arik Armstead #91 and Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers pressures Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers during the game at Levi's Stadium on November 24, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. The 49ers defeated the Packers 37-8. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

The National Football League announced this morning the recipient of the 2019 Pepsi Rookie of the Year award winner.

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa is the winner.

Bosa, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, has been named the 2019 Rookie of the Year.

The former Ohio State Buckeyes standout had a dominant year for the Super Bowl-bound 49ers. Bosa totaled 47 tackles, nine sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and one interception.

Bosa is the younger brother of Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa, who was named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2016.

The 49ers rookie has a chance to add another big accolade to his resume on Sunday, when San Francisco takes on Kansas City in the Super Bowl.

The 49ers and the Chiefs are set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.

The game will be on FOX.


