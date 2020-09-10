Nick Bosa Sends Kyler Murray A Message Before Week 1 Game

One of the most-intriguing matchups in Week 1 of the 2020 NFL regular season is taking place in San Francisco.

The 49ers, the reigning NFC champions, are set to open the year against Kyler Murray and the Cardinals. Arizona, which traded for All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins this offseason, is a popular breakout team pick among fans and analysts.

Murray and the Cardinals went 0-2 against the 49ers last season, but the then-rookie quarterback had some success against San Francisco’s vaunted defense. The former Oklahoma Sooners star had five total touchdowns in two games against the 49ers last season. Murray threw for a combined 391 yards and rushed for a combined 101 yards in two games.

The 49ers’ defense believes it’s more prepared to face Murray in Year 2.

San Francisco star Nick Bosa thinks that the 49ers are much more aware of Murray’s habits heading into 2020. It will be a fun matchup, that is for sure.

“We know what we are facing,” Bosa said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “Obviously, we knew he was mobile last year, but now we know where he likes to go, where he likes to roll out, where he likes to escape. Little things like that.”

Who will have the ultimate advantage on Sunday?

The 49ers and the Cardinals are set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on FOX.