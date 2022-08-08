Nick Chubb Reacts To The Kareem Hunt Trade Rumors

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 10: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns is tackled by Drue Tranquill #49 of the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Kareem Hunt's trade request and "hold-in" were the talk of the NFL over the weekend, as the former Pro Bowl running back enters the final year of his contract.

On Monday, backfield mate Nick Chubb spoke on the situation, saying he hopes Hunt is able to stay in Cleveland.

Telling the NFL Network's Willie McGinest and Andrew Siciliano:

He’s my best friend, on and off the field. He's a great person to be around... I couldn't imagine playing without him. I want him to be here, whatever they got to do to keep him here. I want to play with Kareem.

Although injuries hampered Hunt in 2021, when healthy he's proven to be one of the more effective backs in the NFL.

His ability as both a runner and pass-catcher opens up a lot of things for the Browns offense and allows Chubb to pound away and do his thing when its time to tote the rock.

We'll see if the Browns can find a way to keep Hunt around and make their other Pro Bowl back happy in the process.