Nick Chubb Shows Support For Baker Mayfield: NFL World Reacts

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 10: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Despite trading for star quarterback Deshaun Watson, the Cleveland Browns still have Baker Mayfield on the roster.

The Browns haven't been able to find a trade partner for Mayfield and seem content to carry him on the roster rather than releasing him. While the team - and the fans - seem to have soured on Mayfield, his hold teammates haven't.

Well, at least not star running back Nick Chubb. The former Georgia standout made it clear that he considers Mayfield to be one of his best friends.

"He’ll still always be one of my best friends," Chubb said this week. "He’s a great guy. I know with his intensity and his attitude, wherever he lands, he’ll be ready."

It didn't take fans long to start reacting to Chubb's comments. He's the first Browns player to seemingly stick up for Mayfield.

"I thought he was hated in the entire Browns locker room," one fan said sarcastically.

"love everything about this. I like Baker Mayfield. I wish him well. But if we could bring in what we thought was a top QB in the league, we had to do so," another fan said.

"BuT bAkEr Is A lOcKeR rOoM cAnCeR….tell that to one of the most beloved players in that locker room," another fan mocked.

Where will Baker end up next?