Nick Chubb Video Is Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 10: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns is tackled by Drue Tranquill #49 of the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

No one in the world has every confused Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb for being weak.

The former Georgia standout has been seen squatting over 600 pounds in previous workout videos. However, another of his workout videos is making headlines this week.

In a video he posted to Instagram, Chubb could be seen working out with some high school football players. He could also be seen cleaning 405 pounds with relative ease.

"Everyone wants to be the man until it’s time to work like the man," he said in the caption of the video.

Fans couldn't quite believe he was lifting that much weight with relative ease.

"Now remember he is often the FASTEST guy on the field too. What a freaking beast," one fan said.

"Throwing around 405 like that should be illegal lol. Esp at 225lbs smh.." another fan said.

"Bro just throwing around 400 plus pounds like it’s nothing is INSANE," a third fan said.

Chubb is certainly putting in the work this offseason.