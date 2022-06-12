Nick Faldo Makes His Opinion On Saudi Tour Very Clear

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 10: Sir Nick Faldo of England looks on during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 10, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Nick Faldo isn't a fan of the Saudi Arabian LIV Tour that's currently taking players from the PGA Tour.

During CBS' coverage of the Canadian Open on Saturday, Faldo gave his true thoughts on the tour.

“No. 1, you saw those faces, you can’t feel good being a major champion to be suspended from the Tour,” Faldo said via Golf.com. “We’ve got two totally different golf tournaments. One, we play for tournaments and national championships over here. And the LIV Tour is what, 54 holes and no cut, shotgun start, you know, sounds crazy."

"The other thing that is very noticeable is the players that have left. Obviously, they’re in their mid-40s, they’ve been out here on Tour, they’ve been battling away and they probably know they can’t win out here against these youngsters. So they’re taking the easy option to go over and try and win a boatload of cash.”

After Faldo gave those comments, play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz chimed in and said that he felt "betrayal" after some of the players left the PGA Tour for the LIV Tour.

The LIV Tour had its first event this past week in London as more players joined the league.

It now has the likes of Phil Mickelson, Kevin Na, Sergio Garcia, and Bryson DeChambeau competing in it.