Nick Faldo Makes His Phil Mickelson Opinion Very Clear

Phil Mickelson, the defending PGA Championship winner, will not be playing in this year's major tournament.

About a month after withdrawing from The Masters following his Saudi League controversy, Mickelson has done the same with the PGA Championship. The major tournament announced the news earlier this week.

The PGA of America made it clear that it "would have welcomed him to participate."

Legendary golfer turned broadcaster Nick Faldo is not surprised, though.

"I'm not surprised Phil is not playing at The PGA Championship. I can only imagine he hasn't had much time to concentrate on his golf," he tweeted earlier this weekend.

The 2022 PGA Championship is set to begin on Thursday.