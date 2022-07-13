Nick Faldo Shares Emotional Message: Golf World Reacts

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 10: Sir Nick Faldo of England looks on during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 10, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The 2022 Open Championship was already going to be a special week for the world of golf. But an emotional message from three-time Open winner Nick Faldo has made it all the more incredible.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Faldo revealed that during the Champions Dinner, golf icon Jack Nicklaus said his final goodbye to the Open Championship. The announcement from the 16-time major winner had everyone attending in tears.

Nicklaus won the Open Championship three times during his storied golf career. Only three golfers have matched the feat since winning his third in 1978.

Golf fans are all collectively saluting Nicklaus for saying his final goodbyes to The Open and the St Andrews golf course. Some are reminiscing about times they got to see Nicklaus play as well:

Jack Nicklaus made his debut at The Open in 1962, finishing in a tie for 34th. That would be the last time he finished outside the top 12 for nearly 20 years.

Nicklaus won The Open in 1966, 1970 and 1978. He had 15 other top 10 finishes between 1962 and 1982.

The 2005 Open Championship would mark the final time that Nicklaus competed in a major. He was cut from the event, which he had not competed in since 2000.

No doubt there will be all kinds of tributes to Jack Nicklaus over the next few days as The Open Championship gets underway in Scotland.