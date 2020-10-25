Nick Foles Sums Up His Thoughts On Tom Brady’s Snub

The Tom Brady-Nick Foles handshake snub storyline was once again in the news cycle this week, as the six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback was finally asked about it.

Brady did not shake Foles’ hand on the field after the Eagles’ win over the Patriots in the Super Bowl a couple of years back. This season, Brady appeared to snub Foles following the Bears’ win over the Buccaneers.

The Tampa Bay quarterback did not say much about it.

“I don’t think it’s anything in particular except I have great admiration for Nick and he’s off to a helluva start,” Brady said of Foles.

Foles, meanwhile, had a bit more to say. He summed up his thoughts on the handshake snub and his relationship with Brady.

‘‘You know, it’s happened a few times,” Foles said Thursday. “I’m sure that someday Tom and I will have a great conversation about it and probably just laugh at it.

“There’s obviously history there from a big game we both played in once and the other day on Thursday night. But it is what it is, and I think he’s a tremendous player.

“Someday we’ll have a good conversation.”

Perhaps we’ll finally get that handshake later this season, as both Chicago and Tampa Bay are in playoff position.