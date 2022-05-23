Nick Foles To The Colts: NFL World Reacts

LANDOVER, MD - DECEMBER 30: Nick Foles #9 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks to pass against the Washington Redskins during the first half at FedExField on December 30, 2018 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

The reunion we've all been expecting has finally been brought to fruition. Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles is teaming up with his former offensive coordinator Frank Reich on the Indianapolis Colts.

According to NFL insider Mike Garafolo, Foles has agreed to terms on a two-year deal with the Colts. He will serve as the primary backup to Colts starting quarterback Matt Ryan.

Foles was released by the Chicago Bears earlier this month after two less-than-stellar seasons with the team. He went 3-6 as a starter in two seasons and was set to be the third-stringer this year.

NFL fans are pretty satisfied with the move. Some are joking that the move all but guarantees that they'll win a Super Bowl if Ryan gets hurt.

Few quarterbacks in NFL history have experienced the peaks and valleys of a career that Nick Foles has.

From his up-and-down years with the Eagles from 2012 to 2014, to his journeyman years from 2015 to 2016, his return to Philly in 2017 and Super Bowl glory, and his big free agency move to the Jaguars, Foles has experienced it all.

Based on what we've seen from him over the last three years, it seems clear that Foles doesn't have much of a future as a full-time starter in the NFL. But if he can get the Colts out of some tough spots, he'll be more than worth the money.

Will Nick Foles win another Super Bowl with the Colts?