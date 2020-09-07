Nick Kyrgios’ Reaction To Novak Djokovic Is Going Viral

On the heels of his incident at the 2020 U.S. Open, Novak Djokovic has become the butt of many jokes and insults across the tennis world.

So one of Djokovic’s rivals, Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios, is pulling no punches on Twitter. Following the incident, he took to Twitter and posted a poll on how many years he’d be banned for a similar incident.

As of this morning, over 194,000 people have voted on bans of 5, 10 and 20 years for Kyrgios. More than half of the voters voted on 20 years.

Kyrgios was in a nearly identical situation to Djokovic last year. He was thrown out of the Italian Open and subjected to severe punishments following an investigation into a number of on-court incidents.

Unfortunately for Kyrgios, he doesn’t have the celebrity or clout that Djokovic has in tennis. He’s probably not wrong in believing that he would be suspended for far longer for an identical incident.

Swap me for jokers incident. ‘Accidentally hitting the ball kid in the throat’ how many years would I be banned for? — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) September 6, 2020

Djokovic defaulted at the U.S. Open yesterday after hitting a ball in anger in the direction of a line judge. The ball hit the judge in the neck, requiring medical attention.

After being defaulted and forced to leave the tournament, the USTA announced a number of punishments for Djokovic. Though they didn’t impose any suspensions, they indicated that significant fines could be coming.

It’s a strange time for Novak Djokovic. He’s going to need to do a lot to restore his reputation after what he’s done.