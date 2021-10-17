The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Football Coach Admits He Might’ve Coached Final Game

General view of Martin Stadium.PULLMAN, WA - OCTOBER 9: General view of the game between the Washington State University Cougars and the University of Oregon Ducks on October 9 2004 at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Washington. The Ducks won 41-38. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

Saturday night could’ve been Nick Rolovich’s final game as the Washington State head football coach.

Washington State topped Stanford to improve to 4-3 on the season on Saturday. While the program appears to be building in the right direction, Rolovich might not be around for the future.

The state of Washington has an impending COVID-19 vaccination mandate. State employees are required to either be vaccinated or have an exemption by Monday.

Rolovich, who is not vaccinated, does not yet have an exemption. It’s unclear if he’ll get one – or if he’ll choose to be vaccinated – by Monday.

So, Saturday night could’ve been his final game at Washington State.

“I’m gonna come to work tomorrow … I don’t think this is in my hands,” Rolovich said. “So, I’ve been settled for a long time on it, and I just believe it’s going to work out the right way.”

Rolovich said he’s used to his unclear status.

“[It’s been] about three months, four months,” Rolovich said. “So, I’ve gotten used to it. These kids are incredible. Love being around them. They’re playing their hearts out for this university. I think they’ve got a real good bond that they’ll remember for the rest of their life. And it’s just pretty special.”

Monday will be an interesting day for the program, that is for sure.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.