College Football Coach Admits He Might’ve Coached Final Game

Saturday night could’ve been Nick Rolovich’s final game as the Washington State head football coach.

Washington State topped Stanford to improve to 4-3 on the season on Saturday. While the program appears to be building in the right direction, Rolovich might not be around for the future.

The state of Washington has an impending COVID-19 vaccination mandate. State employees are required to either be vaccinated or have an exemption by Monday.

Rolovich, who is not vaccinated, does not yet have an exemption. It’s unclear if he’ll get one – or if he’ll choose to be vaccinated – by Monday.

So, Saturday night could’ve been his final game at Washington State.

“I’m gonna come to work tomorrow … I don’t think this is in my hands,” Rolovich said. “So, I’ve been settled for a long time on it, and I just believe it’s going to work out the right way.”

Nick Rolovich asked directly by @SpokesmanClark if he knows whether he’ll be coaching #WSU next week: “I do not.” — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) October 17, 2021

Rolovich said he’s used to his unclear status.

“[It’s been] about three months, four months,” Rolovich said. “So, I’ve gotten used to it. These kids are incredible. Love being around them. They’re playing their hearts out for this university. I think they’ve got a real good bond that they’ll remember for the rest of their life. And it’s just pretty special.”

Monday will be an interesting day for the program, that is for sure.