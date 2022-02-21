Sorry college football fans (outside of Tuscaloosa), Nick Saban isn’t going anywhere.

Per Al.com, Saban is “uninterested” in retirement. Saying, ““Everybody asks me when I wanna retire. Retire from what? I’m gonna jump into an empty abyss, aight, of what am I going to do?”

“I’m gonna jump into an empty abyss, aight, of what am I going to do?” Nick Saban says “challenges” in coaching college football motivate him to keep coaching, not retire: https://t.co/XwW342kJzx — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) February 21, 2022

“Because the very challenges that I talk about and the things in our profession that concern me … that’s what keeps me going,” Saban continued. “That’s why I get up every day. That’s why I can’t sleep at night sometimes. So why would you quit doing that? I haven’t figured that one out yet.”

Fans reacted to the coach‘s comments on Twitter.

“The people are requesting a ‘Jump into an empty abyss’ button, and who am I to deny them?” joked an Alabama fan.

The people are requesting a “Jump into an empty abyss” button, and who am I to deny them? https://t.co/X60hulkGdH — Robyn (@hmntre) February 21, 2022

“The empty abyss really isn’t that bad once you get used to it in here, Coach,” replied Al.com’s Matt Scalici.

The empty abyss really isn’t that bad once you get used to it in here, Coach https://t.co/tIMixan3hf — Matt Scalici (@MattScalici) February 21, 2022

“He’s said this at least 20 times in the past year and for some reason people keep asking about it,” said another Bama fan.

He’s said this at least 20 times in the past year and for some reason people keep asking about it https://t.co/Acmx4PvlHS — Perk (@perkins_carden) February 21, 2022

“See this is what y’all get for letting the man get beat twice last year, now he sees it as a challenge,” laughed another user.

See this is what y'all get for letting the man get beat twice last year, now he sees it as a challenge lol https://t.co/xG3lZasoI5 — Gabriel Quinney🥋 (@GabrielQuinne16) February 21, 2022

Better get used to seeing him on the sidelines.