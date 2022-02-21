The Spun

Nick Saban Addresses Idea Of Retiring: Fans React

Nick Saban wearing a head set.TUSCALOOSA, AL - SEPTEMBER 30: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on during the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 30, 2017 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Sorry college football fans (outside of Tuscaloosa), Nick Saban isn’t going anywhere.

Per Al.com, Saban is “uninterested” in retirement. Saying, ““Everybody asks me when I wanna retire. Retire from what? I’m gonna jump into an empty abyss, aight, of what am I going to do?”

“Because the very challenges that I talk about and the things in our profession that concern me … that’s what keeps me going,” Saban continued. “That’s why I get up every day. That’s why I can’t sleep at night sometimes. So why would you quit doing that? I haven’t figured that one out yet.”

Fans reacted to the coach‘s comments on Twitter.

“The people are requesting a ‘Jump into an empty abyss’ button, and who am I to deny them?” joked an Alabama fan.

“The empty abyss really isn’t that bad once you get used to it in here, Coach,” replied Al.com’s Matt Scalici.

“He’s said this at least 20 times in the past year and for some reason people keep asking about it,” said another Bama fan.

“See this is what y’all get for letting the man get beat twice last year, now he sees it as a challenge,” laughed another user.

Better get used to seeing him on the sidelines.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.