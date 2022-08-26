Nick Saban Admits He Finally Took 1 Technological Step

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on before the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Nick Saban is admittedly not great with technology. But during a recent interview, the Alabama Crimson Tide head coach revealed he's made one significant leap in the technological world.

The 70-year-old coach has finally started sending text messages.

Saban told ESPN's Chris Low that he now sends one or two line messages via his cell phone.

“Technology-wise, I’ve made huge advances," he said.

During the peak of the pandemic in 2020, Saban revealed that he added email to his technological repertoire. He said whenever he got an email, he would respond with a phone call.

Low asked Saban if he would start responding to emails now that he has this texting ability.

“No, absolutely not!” he said.

Saban's lack of technological prowess hasn't slowed him down as a recruiter or coach. He consistently lands some of the top talent in the nation and his Alabama program is perennially in contention for a National Championship.