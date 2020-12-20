Nick Saban Has Honest Admission Following SEC Championship Win

Alabama has been the best team in college football all season, but the No. 1 Crimson Tide hadn’t been tested until facing Florida in the SEC Championship Game.

The Gators gave Nick Saban’s team all it could handle on Saturday evening.

Alabama topped Florida, 52-46, in one of the most-thrilling games of the season. The Gators’ offense almost had an answer for each of the Crimson Tide’s scores. In the end, though, the Mac Jones-led attack was simply too much to handle.

Still, Saban was impressed with what he saw from Dan Mullen’s team. He thinks a close SEC Championship Game will be beneficial to his team moving forward, as well.

“It’s probably good for us to be in a dogfight, and we were certainly in one tonight,” Saban said following the win.

Next up for Alabama: the College Football Playoff.

The Crimson Tide are expected to land the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff bracket, which will be announced on ESPN at noon E.T.

Alabama is expected to play No. 4 seed Notre Dame in the semifinal contest, though it’s possible someone like Texas A&M, Cincinnati or Oklahoma could sneak into that final spot.