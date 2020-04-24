The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Nick Saban Just Set An Absurd NFL Draft Record

A closeup of Nick Saban wearing a headset.NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts in the second half of the AllState Sugar Bowl against the Clemson Tigers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 1, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Football fans are well aware that Alabama head coach Nick Saban is good at producing NFL talent. But Thursday night, Saban set a record that we’re not sure will be equaled for quite some time.

With quarterback Tua Tagovailoa going No. 5 to the Miami Dolphins, Saban has now produced first round draft picks at all 22 non-specialist positions. It’s an absurd stat that shows you how good Saban is at developing talent at every position on the field.

Alabama celebrated the news with a tweet that includes the names of each player:

Offensive Linemen: Andre Smith, James Carpenter, DJ Fluker, Ryan Kelly, Jonah Williams

Defensive Backs: Kareem Jackson, Dre Kirkpatrick, Mark Barron, Haha Clinton-Dix, Dee Milliner, Marlon Humphrey, Minkah Fitzpatrick

Wide Receivers: Julio Jones, Amari Cooper, Calvin Ridley

Linebackers: Rolando McClain, Donta Hightower, CJ Mosley, Reuben Foster, Rashaan Evans

Running Backs: Mark Ingram, Trent Richardson, Josh Jacobs

Defensive Linemen: Marcell Dareus, Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne, Quinnen Williams

Tight End: OJ Howard

Tagovailoa also wasn’t the only Alabama player taken in the first round. Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills was taken No. 10 overall by the Cleveland Browns. Wide receiver Henry Ruggs III landed at No. 12 to the Las Vegas Raiders. And wide receiver Jerry Jeudy went No. 15 to the Denver Broncos.

Something tells us Saban isn’t going to slow down any time soon either.

Reader Interactions


About Matt Lombardi

Matt is a Co-Founder at The Spun. He can be reached at [email protected]