Football fans are well aware that Alabama head coach Nick Saban is good at producing NFL talent. But Thursday night, Saban set a record that we’re not sure will be equaled for quite some time.

With quarterback Tua Tagovailoa going No. 5 to the Miami Dolphins, Saban has now produced first round draft picks at all 22 non-specialist positions. It’s an absurd stat that shows you how good Saban is at developing talent at every position on the field.

Alabama celebrated the news with a tweet that includes the names of each player:

With Tua Tagovailoa going in the 1st round, Coach Saban is the 1st college head coach in the common draft era to produce a 1st-round pick at every non-specialist position.#FirstRoundU | #BamaFactor | #RollTide pic.twitter.com/XgAMll66KS — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) April 24, 2020

Offensive Linemen: Andre Smith, James Carpenter, DJ Fluker, Ryan Kelly, Jonah Williams

Defensive Backs: Kareem Jackson, Dre Kirkpatrick, Mark Barron, Haha Clinton-Dix, Dee Milliner, Marlon Humphrey, Minkah Fitzpatrick

Wide Receivers: Julio Jones, Amari Cooper, Calvin Ridley

Linebackers: Rolando McClain, Donta Hightower, CJ Mosley, Reuben Foster, Rashaan Evans

Running Backs: Mark Ingram, Trent Richardson, Josh Jacobs

Defensive Linemen: Marcell Dareus, Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne, Quinnen Williams

Tight End: OJ Howard

All 11 on offense ✔️

All 11 on defense ✔️ The only college football coach in the NFL common draft era to have all 22 positions drafted in the first round: @AlabamaFTBL's Nick Saban. pic.twitter.com/8dMsAjgPs2 — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) April 24, 2020

Tagovailoa also wasn’t the only Alabama player taken in the first round. Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills was taken No. 10 overall by the Cleveland Browns. Wide receiver Henry Ruggs III landed at No. 12 to the Las Vegas Raiders. And wide receiver Jerry Jeudy went No. 15 to the Denver Broncos.

Something tells us Saban isn’t going to slow down any time soon either.