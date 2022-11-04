Nick Saban "Anxious" To See 1 Thing During Alabama-LSU Game

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 15: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on during the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennessee won the game 52-49. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images) Donald Page/Getty Images

Alabama has another massive game on tap for this Saturday.

Nick Saban's squad is set to take on arch-rival LSU down in Baton Rogue as both try to stay in contention to win the SEC West.

The Crimson Tide are coming off their bye week from last week after they took down the Mississippi State Bulldogs, 30-6 on Oct. 22.

Saban spoke about the one-week layoff to the media on Thursday night and confirmed that he's anxious to see how his players respond to it.

"People always assume a bye week is a good thing, but you never know if it's a good thing or a bad thing until you go through it, see what you get done, see how you improve, (and) see how your players respond. That's what we're anxious to see this weekend," Saban said.

If the Crimson Tide win this matchup, then they'll be that much closer to winning the SEC West until they play the Ole Miss Rebels on Nov. 12 in what likely will be a winner-take-all game.

Kickoff for Alabama-LSU will be at 7 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by ESPN.