Nick Saban Apologizes During Radio Appearance Thursday

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on before the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

It didn't take long for Nick Saban to backtrack on his comments about Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M football program.

On Wednesday, Saban claimed that Fisher "bought" his No. 1-ranked 2022 recruiting class under the NCAA's new NIL rules. During a radio appearance on Thursday, the Alabama head coach apologized for "singling out" the Aggies.

“I should have never singled anyone out. That was a mistake," Saban said, per college football insider Brett McMurphy. "I apologize for that."

Saban's comments clearly got under Jimbo Fisher's skin.

During a press conference on Thursday morning, the Texas A&M coach went off on his longtime colleague — calling him a "narcissist" and his comments "despicable."

"It's a shame that we have to do this," he said, per college football insider Adam Rittenberg. "It's really despicable... We never bought anybody. No rules were broken. Nothing was done wrong."

"Some people think they're God. Go dig into how God did his deal," he added. "We build him up to be the czar of football. Go dig into his past.

"... My dad always told me this when people show you who they are, believe them. He's showing you who he is."

