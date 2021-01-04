Nick Saban Is Considering 2 Big Names For His Offensive Coordinator

Nick Saban is in need of a new offensive coordinator.

Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will be leaving the program following the national title game. Sarkisian has accepted a job as the next head coach at Texas. The Longhorns fired head coach Tom Herman on Saturday and are replacing him with Sarkisian.

The Alabama offensive coordinator role is a prominent job and it’s been used by several notable coaches to rehab their image. Both Sarkisian and Lane Kiffin had failed tenures as head coaches before landing at Alabama on Saban’s staff. They both used their success with the Crimson Tide to land prominent head coaching jobs.

Two former NFL head coaches are reportedly in contention to do the same.

According to college football insider Bruce Feldman, former Texans coach Bill O’Brien and former Jets coach Adam Gase are being considered for the job.

“Two of the coaches Nick Saban is considering for Alabama’s soon to be vacant offensive coordinator role: former Jets head coach Adam Gase and former Texans/Penn State head coach Bill O’Brien,” Feldman reports.

SOURCE: Two of the coaches Nick Saban is considering for Alabama’s soon to be vacant offensive coordinator role: former Jets head coach Adam Gase and former Texans/Penn State head coach Bill O’Brien. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 4, 2021

O’Brien has college football experience, having coached at Penn State. Gase, meanwhile, was an assistant coach at LSU under Saban in the early 2000s. He’s been at the NFL level since 2005.