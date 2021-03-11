Nick Saban Has Blunt Message For Those Relaxing After Football Season

Nick Saban is arguably the greatest college football coach of all-time. The legendary head coach has won seven national titles, nine SEC championships and is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

The Alabama Crimson Tide head coach didn’t get here by relaxing.

Saban opened up about his mindset when it comes to “relaxing” in the offseason. To sum things up: It doesn’t really happen.

“If you think when the season’s over that’s the time to chill out, have a good time and not worry about things for a week or two, you’re gonna be upside down faster than you know it,” Saban said.

Nick Saban shares how quickly he moves on to a new football season "If you think when the season's over that's the time to chill out, have a good time and not worry about things for a week or two, you're gonna be upside down faster than you know it."https://t.co/tcBXEqAVFv pic.twitter.com/y1OGbGcCJR — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) March 10, 2021

Saban shared his thoughts during an appearance on All Things Covered with Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden.

“Well, I mean, you can,” Saban said of celebrating after the season, per 247Sports. “But the No. 1 thing is you wanna get together with the juniors that you have on your team that could go out for the draft. … When I was at LSU — I won’t mention any names. I didn’t use to do this in the locker room after the game where I talked to everybody, and a guy went out and signed with an agent after we won the national championship in 2003. And then the guy really didn’t wanna go out, aight.

“He was like a third-round draft pick or something. He had no choice, but he said he thought signed a different kind of agreement that really wasn’t an agreement to represent him. But we lost the guy over that. So I said, ‘Hey, I need to talk to these guys leading up the game, and then the first thing I need to do after the game is get them all in a room and say, hey, until we sit down and talk when we go home the next day, nobody’s doing anything with an agent, aight.’

“I guess you could say it starts right then. And then it starts the next day because you have coaches leave. A coach takes the head coaching job at Texas or whatever, so you’ve gotta go back to trying to hire coaches. So you can’t stop really. When I do it is in the summertime. When I have vacation, I go to our lake house for a couple, three weeks, and that’s when I enjoy it. Maybe take a week off for spring break. But if you think when the season’s over that’s the time to chill out, have a good time and not worry about things for a week or two, you’re gonna be upside down faster than you know it.”

Unsurprisingly, Alabama is among the favorites to win it all again in 2021.