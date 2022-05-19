Nick Saban Calls Out Rival Program: College Football World Reacts

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS - OCTOBER 09: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide during pregames activities before playing the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on October 09, 2021 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Texas A&M landed the No. 1 recruiting class in the country for the 2022 cycle. Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher has repeatedly said that Name, Image and Likeness payments did not impact the Aggies' recruiting success.

Most of the college football world disagrees - including Alabama head coach Nick Saban.

Wednesday night, Saban said that Texas A&M essentially paid for its entire 2022 recruiting class.

"We were second in recruiting last year. A&M was first. A&M bought every player on their team. Made a deal for name, image and likeness. We didn’t buy one player. But I don’t know if we’re going to be able to sustain that in the future because more and more people are doing it," Saban reportedly said.

The college football world loves drama.

"Can’t wait for Jimbo to go off on another eye roll of a rant trying to act like this isn’t exactly what happened. But Do I eye roll that bama ‘did it the right way’? Good lord yes," one fan tweeted.

Saban added that Alabama players are getting Name, Image and Likeness deals. However, he does not believe they are "buying" players in recruiting.

The Alabama vs. Texas A&M game should be pretty fun this year.

Alabama and Texas A&M are set to play in Tuscaloosa on October 8.