Nick Saban Clarifies His Controversial Comments

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on before the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Over the past few days, Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher have dominated the conversation in the football world.

Saban alleged that Texas A&M "bought every player" from its top-rated recruiting class. Fisher wasted no time firing back at the Alabama head coach. Fisher denied the allegations and called Saban a "narcissist."

On Saturday morning, Saban made an appearance on ESPN's alternate broadcast for the PGA Championship. Speaking with Joe Buck and Michael Collins, the Alabama head coach attempted to clarify his comments.

He insisted he's just worried about the parity of the sport more than anything else. Here's what Saban said today, via On3Sports:

"Well I think the problem with all of that is that there isn’t parity, and it’s not going to create competitive balance,” Saban said. “The spirit of competition and the interest that you have is that the more parity there is, the more balance there is, the more interest there is because there’s a lot of close games and they come down to the wire. I think that’s what people enjoy and that’s what people want to see. So some kind of way – and I don’t have the solution to the problem – we have to create that some kind of way in college athletics."

This certainly won't be the last we've heard about this saga.