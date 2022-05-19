Nick Saban Clarifies What He Has A Problem With

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has walked back some of the comments that he made on Wednesday night during an interview.

He appeared on SiriusXM Radio on Thursday and confirmed that he has a problem with the NIL system as a whole, not with anyone doing anything illegal.

“I wasn’t saying anyone did anything illegal. That was something that was assumed. That wasn’t what I meant or what I said. It’s not illegal. It’s the system that allows you to do it (that I have a problem with)," Saban said.

Saban's comments came under fire on Thursday, especially from Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher. Fisher called Saban's comments "despicable" after he insinuated that Texas A&M bought its entire 2022 recruiting class.

Fisher is also refusing to answer Saban's calls as he's likely been trying to apologize for what he said.

It'll be interesting what happens over the next few months before Alabama and Texas A&M play on Oct. 8.