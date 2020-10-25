Nick Saban’s Daughter, Kristen, Responds To The Injury Criticism

Alabama head coach Nick Saban faced some online criticism for what he said on CBS following the season-ending injury to wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

Saban announced during the Crimson Tide’s win over Tennessee that Waddle will miss the rest of the season with an ankle injury. Waddle suffered the injury during a kickoff return.

“You’re not supposed to bring a ball out when you’re that deep in the end zone but he’s a great player so you have to let him use his judgment,” Saban told CBS Sports.

Nick Saban on Jaylen Waddle's season-ending injury pic.twitter.com/anwK5MPGcA — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) October 24, 2020

Some took issue with that comment, saying it felt like Saban was blaming Waddle for getting injured.

The Alabama head coach’s daughter, Kristen, had a message for those people on Sunday morning.

“Seeing people on here saying my dad doesn’t care about JW and his players when they’re hurt is really disappointing. His body language and tone is hard to read, but he is absolutely devastated. He’s just as sad and upset as the rest of us,” she tweeted.

“And the fact that I have to come on here and remind people this, is ridiculous. He treats his players like his sons. I know it and you know it.”

And the fact that I have to come on here and remind people this, is ridiculous. He treats his players like his sons. I know it and you know it. — KRISTEN SABAN SETAS (@KristenSabanS) October 25, 2020

Alabama, the No. 2 team in the country, improved too 5-0 with Saturday’s win. The Crimson Tide are scheduled to take on Mississippi State next weekend.