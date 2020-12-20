Nick Saban’s Daughter’s Tweet About Gary Danielson Is Going Viral

The 2020 SEC Championship Game between No. 1 Alabama and No. 7 Florida is underway from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

While there are a couple of thousand fans in attendance for tonight’s game, the vast majority of people are watching on television.

Nick Saban’s daughter is one of those people.

Kristen Saban Setas is quite active on Twitter (she has nearly 30,000 followers) and she’s been tweeting on Saturday night. Leading up to the game, the daughter of the Alabama football head coach had a brutally honest comment on longtime CBS announcer Gary Danielson.

“Just realized I have to listen to Gary tonight…is there somewhere I can broadcast Eli on my laptop and mute my TV? Not kidding,” she tweeted.

Just realized I have to listen to Gary tonight…is there somewhere I can broadcast Eli on my laptop and mute my TV? Not kidding. — Kristen Saban Setas (@KristenSabanS) December 20, 2020

“Eli” is Eli Gold, the longtime Voice of the Crimson Tide for the Alabama football program. He’s calling tonight’s SEC Championship Game on the radio.

Danielson, meanwhile, is on the call with Brad Nessler on CBS. He’s often ridiculed by SEC fans, but he’s known as somewhat of an Alabama homer, so it’s surprising that Nick Saban’s daughter wouldn’t want to listen to him.

Alabama is leading Florida, 21-10, in the SEC Championship Game.